Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uh Oh: Ben Affleck Arrives To Ex Jen Garner’s House After Relapsing At Halloween Bash

Uh Oh: Ben Affleck Arrives To Ex Jen Garner’s House After Relapsing At Halloween Bash

Uh Oh: Ben Affleck Arrives To Ex Jen Garner’s House After Relapsing At Halloween Bash ‘It happens, it was a slip,’ admits actor after celebrating 1 year of sobriety.

Ben Affleck went straight to ex Jennifer Garner’s house on Sunday morning after suffering an alcohol relapse on Saturday night.

TMZ cameras caught the Batman actor stumbling drunkenly towards his car following a wild Halloween party.

In the disturbing video, Affleck — who wore a black outfit and white skeleton mask — is seen wrapping his arms around a young woman outside of La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood before losing his balance and struggling to hold himself up. As photographers ask him questions, he slowly makes his way to a black SUV and slides in.

The star attended the Unicef Masquerade ball, but evidently could not stay away from the booze.

RadarOnline.com readers know Affleck, 47, has been fighting his alcohol addiction for years but has remained sober for about one year now since checking into a Malibu rehab facility on August 2018. The actor — who was driven to the treatment center by his baby mama — completed a 40-day treatment program, worked with a sober coach, and attended wellness classes in Los Angeles. As fans recall, he also attended rehab in 2001 and in 2017.

This Sunday, October 27, he looked relaxed and in good spirits when showing up to Garner’s home. He carried a cold drink and looked casual in a beige sweater and blue jeans.

When confronted by reporters about his relapse, he admitted, “It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not gonna let it derail me.”

When asked if he would be checking himself into rehab, the father of three declined to comment.