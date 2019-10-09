Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Getting Serious! Jennifer Garner Meets Boyfriend John Miller’s Parents The actress threw a dinner party at her house for the important moment.

Jennifer Garner’s burger baron boyfriend is finally turning up the flame in a bid to make their romance sizzle!

John Miller had been going slow, but after Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck started to weasel his way back into the picture, he appears to have stepped up his game — by finally having her meet the parents.

“John’s parents had dinner at Jen’s house recently and met her for the first time,” dished a source. “It’s getting more serious!”

Garner’s relationship with the fast-food chain boss has moved at a snail’s pace for the year they’ve been dating, and they have not met each other’s kids.

Garner and Affleck, both 47, share Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Sam, 7. Miller, 41, has a young son and daughter with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

The insider noted: “It’s very low-key. They aren’t commingling families or their kids yet.”

“He wants to buy a house or build a house in Jen’s area next year, but she’s already building a separate mansion,” said the source.