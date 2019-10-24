Ben Affleck Looking For Love On Celeb Dating App Raya After Exes Lindsay, Shauna, & Jen Move On Shookus is seeing actor Jon Hamm after her recent split from the ‘Batman’ star.

Now that his three most recent exes have moved on, Ben Affleck is also ready to find love, and as RadarOnline.com has learned, he is doing so on the VIP dating app, Raya.

Though Raya is known for its celebrity users, a source told Page Six that the Batman star is looking for someone out of the spotlight.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now,” the insider said. “He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

It’s unclear if Affleck, 47, is still on the app or has gone on any date, but some weeks ago, he was spotted dining with a young brunette at the Hotel Bel-Air.

“It seemed innocent, like a first date. He was in a good [mood], and they both seemed really into each other,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “There was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner.”

Radar readers know that while Affleck rekindled his romance with Lindsay Shookus earlier this year, the two broke things off again after just a few weeks, and the Saturday Night Live producer began dating actor Jon Hamm. Fans recall Shookus, 39, and Affleck were moving in together after getting serious in their relationship, but things took a turn when the actor relapsed. Shookus moved out, and Affleck began hooking up with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. That romance was short-lived, and ended when Affleck entered rehab for his alcohol addiction. Sexton, 23, has since moved on with an Affleck-lookalike!

Now, thanks greatly to the help of ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Hollywood hunk is sober and focusing on his health, his career and his family. Though he’s often spotted running errands or enjoying days out with his baby mama, a reconciliation is likely out of the question, as the actress is now getting serious with businessman John Miller.