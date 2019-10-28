Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boozy Ben Affleck’s beautiful blonde mystery woman has been identified.

According to Us Weekly the former Batman is dating musician Katie Cherry, a year after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Sources tell the site Affleck, 47, met Cherry on the private dating app Raya “a few months ago,” and the duo have seen each other on a few occasions since.

Most recently, Cherry was on Affleck’s arm as the recovering alcoholic fell off the wagon over the weekend at a West Hollywood Halloween party. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Oscar winner was seen throwing back drinks and appeared inebriated at the party, while talking with Cherry throughout the night.

“They’re very into each other,” the source confirms. A second source, however, told Us that the relationship is “nothing that serious at this time.”

Cherry reportedly studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music and is currently working as a film composer in Los Angeles. She has other celebrity connections, too: Tara Reid called Cherry her “best friend” in 2017, and Trey Songz follows her on Instagram.

Affleck addressed his alcoholic faux pas the next morning, when he arrived at ex-wife Garner’s home to trick-or-treat with their kids.

“It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” Affleck told photographers as he walked in.

The star has been fighting his addiction demons for years. In August 2018, Garner drove him to a Malibu rehab facility following months of bizarre behavior and a fling with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He celebrated one year sober in August 2019, but sadly it didn’t stick.

He also previously checked into rehab in 2001 and 2017.