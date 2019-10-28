Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Relapsing Ben Affleck ‘Downed’ Drinks At Party: ‘He Was So Out Of It’ The sobriety-challenged star appeared to hide behind a mask, eyewitness says.

Ben Affleck was throwing back drinks and appeared inebriated at a Hollywood Halloween bash before he was caught stumbling on camera, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

An eyewitness at the UNICEF party in La Peer Hotel told Radar the 47-year-old rehab alum “downed clear drinks, like either vodka or tequila” while wearing a skeleton mask.

“I guess it was a disguise,” the onlooker said, adding that it didn’t look like any of his friends were attempting to stop him.

Affleck, who was later spotted with his arm around a stunning brunette, was “talking and drinking” with a blonde woman for much of the night inside the bash, the eyewitness claimed.

Eventually, the actor took his mask off — and the result was scary.

“You could tell he was so out of it,” the fellow partygoer told Radar. “He was clearly plastered.”

Just one day after he promoted recovery in an Instagram post, Affleck was spotted falling over while leaving the party.

The next morning, Affleck arrived at ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home to trick-or-treat with their kids.

He immediately fessed up to his mistake.

“It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he told photographers.

The star has been fighting his addiction demons for years.

In August 2018, Garner drove him to a Malibu rehab facility following months of bizarre behavior and a fling with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He celebrated one year sober in August 2019, but sadly it didn’t stick.

He also previously checked into rehab in 2001 and 2017.