Ignorance Is Bliss? Jen Garner Was Attending Wedding During Ex Ben Affleck's Relapse The actor was spotted arriving at his former wife’s house the next day.

Ignorance is bliss?

A smiling Jennifer Garner was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 26, after attending the wedding of her two friends, former Girls director Richard Shepard and the show’s showrunner Jenni Konner.

However, while Garner, 47, was celebrating her friends, her ex-husband Ben Affleck was relapsing at a Halloween party across town.

As Radar reported, Affleck attended the UNICEF-hosted event at the La Peer Hotel, where the 47-year-old rehab alum “downed clear drinks, like either vodka or tequila” while wearing a skeleton mask, an eyewitness had revealed.

He was then caught stumbling on camera. In the disturbing video, Affleck — who wore a black outfit and white skeleton mask — is seen wrapping his arms around a young woman outside of La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood before losing his balance and struggling to hold himself up. As photographers ask him questions, he slowly makes his way to a waiting black SUV and slides in.

The next morning, the actor showed up at his ex-wife’s house to trick-or-treat with their kids, and he immediately admitted he made a mistake to photographers.

“It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he insisted.

Affleck went through his latest stint in treatment in August 2018, and he just celebrated one year of sobriety. He also previously checked into rehab in 2001 and 2017.

