‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Call Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Stable’ After Jen Harley Drama The reality show cast said their costar is a new ‘version' of himself.

Moving forward! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is “happy” after a year of drama with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, according to his Jersey Shore costars.

“We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told Us Weekly while chatting about the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “We call it ‘stable Ronnie’ … It’s good to see a happy, funny Ronnie on TV because [he’s] tons of fun.”

Echoing his fellow MTV star, Vinny Guadagnino said he’s “happy [that] he’s happy.”

“That man has definitely turned his life around,” Guadagnino, 33, added. “And that’s the biggest highlight of this next season is Ronnie was, like, present and there. That man showed up. … We’ve seen Ronnie go through a lot of struggles.”

The reality stars’ comments come a little over a year after Ortiz-Magro was arrested in October 2019 after allegedly hitting Harley, 32, with whom he shares a 2-year-old daughter named Ariana. After the alleged incident, the Jersey Shore star was charged with seven misdemeanors. Harley was also granted an emergency protective order that prevented her ex from seeing his daughter, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. In November 2019, Ortiz-Magro denied the allegations and plead not guilty to the charges, two of which were dropped in February. In May, Us Weekly confirmed that Ortiz-Magro accepted a plea deal in the case, which included a 36-month probation, 30 days of community service in Nevada and a $20,000 fine paid to a women’s shelter in Los Angeles.

After his on-off relationship with Harley from 2017 to 2019, Ortiz-Magro went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, in October 2020.