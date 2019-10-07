Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ronnie Ordered To Stay Away From Baby Mama After Explosive Fight 'Jersey Shore' star Ortiz-Magro arrested after alleged domestic violence incident.

No contact!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been banned from coming within 100 yards of his baby mama after he allegedly attacked her during a fight on October 4, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The LAPD immediately issued an emergency protective order after the Jersey Shore star was arrested Friday for the alleged domestic violence incident with Jen Harley.

Sources tell Us Weekly the order is in effect until October 11 and Ron’s next court date will take place November 1st.

Jen, who is “not back together” with the reality star, is able to go to court to get the restraining order extended past the 11th, if she wants to.

The order, however, does not prevent Ronnie, 33, from seeing their daughter, Ariana, 18 months.

As Radar reported, Los Angeles Police responded to a call in the wee hours of the morning of Friday, Oct. 4, “informing them of battery in progress” on the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive, where the couple was allegedly renting an AirBnB.

In a shocking 911 audio obtained exclusively by Radar, an operator is heard saying there is a “battery in progress” and the operator identified the suspect as Ronnie.

“The female knocked on door asking for help,” the operator said. “A man then came in a vehicle and assaulted the female.”

“The screaming woman possibly related to your battery in progress. The female screaming that someone took her daughter.”

Readers know, Police arrested the Jersey Shore star and handcuffed him to a stretcher after cops responded to the incident.

Police told Radar at the time the two were “involved in some kind of physical alteration.”

Police tased Ortiz-Magro before placing him into handcuffs.

Radar released the disturbing footage of Ronnie looking disoriented while he was taken into custody. In the video, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles he kept quiet and appeared motionless. He was shirtless and his eyes remained wide open as officers rolled his stretcher into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Jen was captured in distress nearby. Ariana’s mom was dressed in a black t-shirt and sweatpants as she stood outside of the property near garbage cans. She attempted to hide her face from the cameras before walking away from the scene carrying a red Gatorade.

According to reports, Ronnie had taken the little girl away from Jen and locked himself in the Airbnb, and when police entered the home, they tased him and arrested him for kidnapping.

The tumultuous couple have been through many ups and downs.

Jen was arrested for allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ronnie at a New Year’s Eve bash in 2018. The domestic violence charges filed against her were dismissed in July.

Ronnie has also suffered from substance abuse. He confessed that he went to rehab for alcohol abuse and depression. Months later, he was spotted at the VMAs downing booze.