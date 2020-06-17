Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beach Ready! 'Jersey Shore' Cast's Shocking Plastic Surgery Transformations Revealed Top docs claim the entire cast has gone under the knife!

The cast members of MTV’s Jersey Shore have SURELY gotten some plastic surgery over the years — and it’s not just Snooki and JWoww!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that all of the reality TV show’s stars have most likely gone under the knife since the series first aired in 2009, including Nicole Polizzi aka “Snooki“, 31, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, Jenni Farley aka “JWoww“, 33, DJ Pauly D, 39, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37, Deena Cortese, 32, Vinny Guadagnino, 31, Sammi Giancola, 32, and Angelina Pivarnick, 33.

As fans know, when the cast announced that they were coming back to TV, Snooki and JWoww joked that they’ve had some kids, as well as “new boobs.”

Several months later, JWoww clapped back at a fan online after she was accused of getting a nose job.

“Good genes or good docs?” someone asked after JWoww posted a new photo.

The single mother of two wrote, “Both genes and docs. But never touched my nose. My nose is cute AF.”

Ronnie, however, was a bit more straightforward with his fans. “I’ve always been a workout fanatic, and I’ve also always been in shape, but it takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape,” Ronnie said in a clip from the TV show The Doctors, where he shared that he was getting lipo to get back his infamous six-pack abs!

After undergoing the $20,000 procedure, Ronnie praised his plastic surgeon, Dr. Christopher Khorsandi. However, he admitted that getting the fat sucked out of his midsection was painful. “I’m feeling like complete crap. It has not been a good experience,” Ronnie said.

But it’s not just Botox and boob jobs for the image-conscious cast.

