Two out of seven charges have been dropped against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in his domestic violence case.

RadarOnline.com readers know the Jersey Shore star, 34, is facing seven misdemeanor charges following an alleged domestic violence incident with on-again-off-again girlfriend Jen Harley in Los Angeles.

On October 4, cops responded to a call about “a battery in progress,” where Ortiz-Magro allegedly physically attacked his ex girlfriend, 32, and locked himself in the house with 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, while carrying a knife.

Following the incident, Ortiz-Magro was arrested and banned from coming within 100 yards of his ex.

The day of the attack, police arrived at the former couple’s AirBnB, busted through the door and tased Ortiz-Magro before placing him in handcuffs.

A restraining order was placed and lifted a week later and the MTV star was charged with corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats.

Now, prosecutors have agreed to drop the weapons and criminal threats charges.

“The facts and circumstances relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and actually incorrect,” Ronnie’s attorney, Scott Leemon told a site. “The City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results.”

In December 2019, Harley posted a quote that indicated her life is free from drama since her breakup. “A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them.” The quote read.

“Nothing but Peace baby,” she wrote as a caption.

But in a shocking turn of events, Ortiz-Magro filed a restraining order against Harley this January. In the complaint, the reality star insisted he was “viciously” assaulted by Harley “while he was sleeping.

Still, amid the domestic violence case, he was asked not to contact Harley.

His plan to negotiate a plea has since been halted. Radar previously reported, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney said Harley recently made “monetary demands” to settle a potential civil case that she planned to file against his client. This new development, he said, “has further complicated plea negotiations in this case.”