A Los Angeles judge told Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to stop contacting ex Jennifer Harley after the Jersey Shore star was a no-show in court on Tuesday.

Ortiz-Magro was supposed to appear in court on Feb. 11 for a pretrial conference for his ongoing domestic violence case, but instead his attorney, Leonard B.Levine, appeared on his behalf.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Ortiz-Magro is facing seven misdemeanor charges after an alleged fight with Harley last year in Los Angles, which also involved the couple’s one-year old daughter, Ariana Sky.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Deputy City Attorney Heidi Matz said Ortiz-Magro has contacted Harley despite the criminal restraining order filed by the L.A. City Attorney’s Office against the reality T.V. star.

Harley was in court on Tuesday with her attorney Lisa Bloom, attorney Teri Gibbs and a representative with the Family Violence Unit of the City Attorney’s Office.

“The victim is in court, and she was contacted by the defendant at the end of the year … and he sent her many texts,” Matz said to Judge Andrea Thompson. “They did see each other and there was an incident in Nevada. That I have no jurisdiction over, however, prior communications are illegal. We want the defendant to knock it off … We want it to stop.”

The judge then turned to Levine and said, “Can you convey that to your client? She (Matz) is right, of course.”

Levine replied, “I have your honor and I don’t want to get into a contest of back and forth. It’s complicated.”

The judge said, “As you know, that’s not a defense.”

“There will be no contact,” Levine replied.

Levine also told the judge that Ortiz-Magro is currently enrolled in domestic violence counseling in Nevada.

Levine said both he and Matz plan to meet in the next few weeks to “resolve the issue” regarding Ronnie’s domestic violence charges.

After the hearing, Harley told Radar exclusively, “It’s been hard. I’m just ready to get everything over with so him and I can coparent peacefully, and I’m just over the drama.”

The on-again-off-again couple have a history of incidents, including a fight last month in Nevada. Ortiz-Magro alleged Harley attacked him while he was sleeping and filed for an emergency restraining order.

Harley said she has received the restraining order, but attorney Lisa Bloom said no charges have been filed in connection to that alleged January incident in Nevada

Bloom said Ortiz-Magro needs to follow the law and stay away from Harley.

“We are very pleased that today the judge put on the record that Mr. Ortiz is in violation of the restraining order and admonished his attorney for him to stop it and to knock it off, which he should,” Bloom told Radar after the hearing. “And we have another continuance which means we come back in March. As you can see, Jen is here because she is strong and she’s demanding justice. We are going to keep coming back until we get justice, and I am very proud to stand with Jen today. … I just want to say domestic violence is wrong, and I’m very proud to stand with Jen Harley as she stands for her rights.”

Levine asked the judge to continue Ortiz-Magro’s pretrial hearing to March 13, which the judge allowed. The criminal restraining order against the reality star will be extended to that date as well.