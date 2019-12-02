Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jen Harley Shades Ronnie Ortiz-Magro In Cryptic Instagram Post The star pled not guilty to 8 misdemeanor charges following their Oct 4 altercation.

Jen Harley has obtained much “peace” following her split from ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The 32-year-old posted a quote on her Instagram story that indicates her life has been peaceful since her breakup with the Jersey Shore star.

The quote read, “A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them.” Accompanying the excerpt, she wrote, “Nothing but Peace baby.”

Jen’s peace comes after she told fans she no longer wants to “hear about Ron and all these girls.” In the same Instagram story, she accused the MTV star of cheating with her friend as a way to upset her for not taking him back.

“It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it,” she wrote.

The former lovers’ troubled relationship has been documented on the reality show, social media, and in police records.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 33-year-old dad pleaded not guilty to charges of corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats.

He faces up to six years in jail if convicted of the crimes.

Readers know the chargers followed an October 4 altercation with Jen at an Airbnb in Los Angeles.

At the time, the star was accused of assaulting Jen and wielding a knife in the presence of his one-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

Cops arrived at the scene and claimed his failure to cooperate forced them to tase him and carry him away into an ambulance on a stretcher.

He was initially charged with kidnapping, but was released after posting $100,000 bail.

Following the incident, an emergency restraining order was issued against Ronnie prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of Jen. The order was lifted a week later, but another one was recently issued and he is not allowed within 150 yards of his ex and his family.

Despite the order, Jen wrote that she is “working on getting it dropped so he can see [Ariana] if he wants to.”

“All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter,” she added to her Instagram story. “The toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”