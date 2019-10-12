Emergency Protective Order Against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Lifted A Week After It Was Issued The ‘Jersey Shore’ star was banned from coming within 100 yards of his ex Jen Harley.

The emergency protective order against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been lifted nearly a week after it was issued, Us Weekly reported.

The order, which banned the Jersey Shore cast member from coming within 100 yards of his ex Jen Harley, went into effect immediately after his most recent arrest. It did not prevent him from seeing his 17-month-old daughter Ariana Skye,but he could only do so in the presence of law enforcement. As Us reported, the terms of the order ended yesterday after the 31 year old mother failed to appear in court.

Readers know Ortiz-Magro was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident with his daughter’s mother.

As Radar reported, Los Angeles Police responded to a call in the wee hours of the morning of Friday, Oct. 4.

In a shocking 911 audio obtained exclusively by Radar, an operator learns of a “battery in progress” from a suspect, identified as Ronnie.

The operator is also documented a “screaming woman” who claims she a man assaulted her in a vehicle and took her daughter.

Reports later revealed Ronnie had taken the little girl away from Jen and locked himself in the Airbnb before police arrived and handled the situation.

According to Radar, cops arrived to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive, where the couple was allegedly renting an AirBnB and tased an “uncooperative” Ronnie before handcuffing him to a stretcher.

Radar released the disturbing footage of the 33 year old looking disoriented while he was taken into custody. In the video, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, he kept quiet and appeared motionless. He was shirtless and his eyes remained wide open as officers rolled his stretcher into an ambulance.

He was released hours later after posting $100,000 bail.

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer Scott E. Leemon released a statement to Us regarding last week’s happening . “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Leemon said. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

After a two year troubled history of breakups and domestic related incidents, the couple has allegedly called it quits following the arrest.

“They are broken up for good,” a source told Us. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”