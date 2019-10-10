Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Snooki Accuses Ronnie’s Baby Mama Of ‘Showing Off’ Bruises After Violent Fight ‘Jersey Shore’s Ortiz-Magro was arrested following altercation with Jen Harley.

Days after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby mama Jen Harley displayed her bruises following a domestic violence incident, the troubled Jersey Shore star’s close friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, is casting doubt on her motives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey,” Polizzi scoffed over new photos of Harley donning a tank top and short shorts with apparent injuries visible.

“I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her,” the mom of three said in an interview with Mike “The Situation Sorrentino, who’s newly released from prison. “You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off.”

“You can go out with your daughter and have lunch, but cover those up so it’s not a thing,” the 31-year-old continued. “She wants it to be a thing. She wants to show off her bruises.”

Polizzi, who has been Ortiz-Magro’s close friend for over ten years, also implied that the injuries may not be from the October 4 incident.

“We don’t know how she got the bruises,” she said.

Recovery advocate Sorrentino, who has shown rehab alum Ortiz-Magro tough love amid his personal troubles, said he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his longtime friend.

“He’s not answering texts. I’ve been texting him for days,” he insisted. “I told him wake the f**k up and call me. He didn’t answer back. I went with a softer approach. He didn’t answer either.”

“I pray for him, Jen, the baby. His future.”

As Radar first reported, Ortiz-Magro, 33, was spotted drinking at the MTV VMAs in August after a stint in rehab for alcohol abuse earlier this year.

Since then, his life has seemingly spiraled out of control.

He was arrested after what cops called a “physical altercation” with Harley, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter Ariana, at a Los Angeles Airbnb in the early hours of the morning.

He was allegedly so uncooperative, authorities were forced to use a taser.

The reality star was thrown in jail, and wasn’t released until the afternoon.

The LAPD even issued a protective order to keep Ortiz-Magro away from Harley.

The new dad’s Jersey Shore pals have long been skeptical of the volatile, on-off relationship, and have encouraged him repeatedly to break up with Harley.