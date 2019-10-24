Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Not Face Felony Charge In Domestic Violence Arrest 'Jersey Shore' star was cuffed earlier this month after fight with ex Jen Harley.

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face felony charges in relation to his domestic violence arrest with baby mama Jen Harley, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County DA’s Office, revealed to Radar since the LA County DA’s Office declined to file the felony kidnapping charge under which the LAPD arrested the reality star, prosecutors kicked the case over to the City Attorney’s Office, which handles misdemeanor cases.

Thus, the troubled star will escape felony charges, despite multiple reports.

As Radar reported, Los Angeles Police responded to a call in the wee hours of the morning of Friday, Oct. 4, “informing them of battery in progress” on the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive, where the couple was allegedly renting an AirBnB.

In a shocking 911 audio obtained exclusively by Radar, an operator is heard saying there is a “battery in progress” and the operator identified the suspect as Ronnie.

Readers know, Police tased Ronnie before arresting him and handcuffed him to a stretcher as cops responded to the incident.

Police told Radar at the time the two were “involved in some kind of physical alteration.”

Radar released the disturbing footage of Ronnie looking disoriented while he was taken into custody. In the video, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles he kept quiet and appeared motionless. He was shirtless and his eyes remained wide open as officers rolled his stretcher into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Jen was captured in distress nearby. Ariana’s mom was dressed in a black t-shirt and sweatpants as she stood outside of the property near garbage cans. She attempted to hide her face from the cameras before walking away from the scene carrying a red Gatorade.

According to reports, Ronnie had taken the little girl away from Jen and locked himself in the Airbnb, and when police entered the home, they tased him and arrested him for kidnapping.

He was released from jail hours later and the LAPD immediately issued an emergency protective order, banning him from coming within 100 yards of Harley.

Sources told Us Weekly the order is in effect until October 11 and Ortiz-Magro’s next court date will take place on November 1st. Harley, who is “not back together” with the reality star, is able to go to court to get the restraining order extended past the 11th, if she wants to. The order does not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing their daughter.

Days after he was released, and his emergency protective order was lifted, the Jersey Shore hunk took his daughter on a trip to Disney World.