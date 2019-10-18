Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jen Harley is just fine! Days after her baby daddy, Ronnie Ortiz–Magro, was arrested, the star was caught partying at a strip club with Farrah Abraham!

Harley, 32, and Abraham, 28, attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club this Thursday, October 17. The hot moms were joined by 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Lima on the celebrity red carpet.

Abraham rocked a sheer black coat dress that showed off her leopard-print thong bodysuit, and black open-toe heel boots.

Harley wore a skintight white minidress with a matching boa and lace-up ballerina heels. She posted various videos and photos from the night on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of her and Abraham fanning themselves with stacks of dollar bills.

Lima went for a more traditional look, wearing a sleek black and silver party dress and matching heels.

Harley looked content at the late-night event despite her on-and-off boyfriend’s recent legal drama. RadarOnline.com readers know the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was arrested This October 4 for allegedly assaulting Harley following a boozy night out.

Cameras caught Ortiz-Magro, 33, being wheeled into an ambulance handcuffed to a stretcher after being tasered by police for failing to cooperate.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on the scene and charged with kidnapping.

“His bail has been set to $100,000,” a Los Angeles Police Department media spokesperson confirmed to Radar at the time.

At the time, Harley allegedly called 911 and told the operator that Ortiz-Magro had taken their daughter, 1-year-old Ariana Sky. Thinking the girl was in danger, police broke down the door of Ortiz-Magro’s home and arrested him.

He was released from jail hours later and the LAPD immediately issued an emergency protective order, banning him from coming within 100 yards of Harley.

Sources told Us Weekly the order is in effect until October 11 and Ortiz-Magro’s next court date will take place on November 1st. Harley, who is “not back together” with the reality star, is able to go to court to get the restraining order extended past the 11th, if she wants to. The order does not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing their daughter.

Days after he was released, and his emergency protective order was lifted, the Jersey Shore hunk took his daughter on a trip to Disney World.