Jersey Shore’s Angelina & JWoww Fight Over Boyfriend’s Groping

JWoww Explodes Over 'Jersey Shore' Footage Of Zack Groping Angelina: 'What The F**k Was That?' Farley’s young boyfriend was caught on camera grabbing Pivarnick’s ‘a**’ in the club.

The nasty fight between Jenni “JWoww”Farley and Angelina Pivarnick is far from over.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the truth came out regarding the racy PDA between JWoww’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, and Angelina. In clips from a club night in Las Vegas, Zack — nicknamed “24” for his age — was seen groping Angelina’s backside, wrapping his arms around her waist, and whispering in her ear. Meanwhile, JWoww was passed out drunk right next to them!

“I just think [Zack] is creepy,” Angelina told cameras the next day. “If you’re in a relationship with somebody, you don’t go ahead and grab another girl. I don’t care if it was my side, I don’t care if it was my a**, it’s just weird altogether.”

Unfortunately, JWoww had no clue what went down, and her costars didn’t bother telling her.

“I think 24 did great with the roomies,” she later said. “I really wish I remember more. I don’t, so I like to say he did good.”

But Vinny Guadagnino — who was the only sober one that night — saw it all and didn’t approve of Zach’s actions.

“I saw you guys dancing at Drai’s and he grabbed you,” he told Angelina the next morning. “What the f**k was that?”

“You saw it! Thank God,” Angelina replied. “I wasn’t dreaming.”

“Jenni was right here, you were next to him and he grabbed you and was touching you’re a**,” Vinny continued. “That was weird.”

“Oh, his hand was all over that s**t,” Angelina said. “I don’t know, I can’t put my finger on the kid. In all honesty, I felt that he got too comfortable way too quick with me. It wasn’t normal.”

She added that as they left the club, Zack told her he would call her.

Vinny listened in shock, wondering how JWoww didn’t catch her man’s actions.

“Jenni has the blinders on,” he said, “she’s in love.”

Still, no one dropped the news to JWoww, but weeks later, the topic once again came up between the cast.

“It’s been a little awkward since we got back from Vegas,” Vinny said back in the house. “What happened was we were in a group chat talking about the night Jenni was drunk in Vegas with 24. I made a comment like, ‘Yeah, how about when Zack was dancing with Angelina?’ Then Angelina says that Zack was grabbing her, she doesn’t like 24, his intentions aren’t good. And that really pissed of Jenni.”

Hearing this, JWoww became furious at Angelina, insisting she was the one who made a move on Zack. The mom of two said that according to her boy toy, Angelina leaned over and kissed him while he was kissing JWoww. Vinny, however, told his pal that was not the case.

“I saw him dancing with the two of you,” he told JWoww. “Then he reached around and probably touched [her thigh] to dance with both of you, which was weird to me.”

“Whatever,” JWoww said. “To me, that’s harmless.”

Clearly in denial, she continued.

“I’m sorry, but there’s nothing for me to be mad at,” she said. “Unless Zack physically cheated on me, it’s not my problem. If he kissed her, it would be a huge problem. But he didn’t. Supposedly, she did.”

“I don’t trust Angelina,” she added. “I truly believe Zack, he’s not capable of lying. There’s nothing for him to gain out of that.”

Angelina was not pleased by JWoww’s reaction.

“The lies about me kissing 24 are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship,” she said. “I don’t think the girls know the severity of how bad this can actually get for me and my relationship. Right now, I just feel like nobody has my back.”

“I’m stressed out. I lost so much weight over all of this,” she told Deena Cortese in tears. “This can break up my engagement — just her saying that, my fiancé thinks that this actually happened and that’s why I’m upset.” RadarOnline.com readers know Angelina is getting ready to say “I do” to Chris Larangeira.

Despite the tension, the cast members reunited at Deena’s son’s baptism.

“I’m dreading today,” Angelina said when the time came for her to face her nemesis. “Jenni and Zack will be there, so I’m a little nervous. Chris has got a little temper, and if 24 starts up with me, Chris will probably kick his a**.”

After the episode aired this Thursday, JWoww and Angelina got into an all-out Twitter war.

“When I asked about a three some [sic] everyone knew it was a joke. I even knocked on their door and was laughingthat [sic] scene was after the pool and after the fight him and I had. i never had a three some In my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old,” Angelina tweeted, referring to a time in which she joked about having sex with Zack.

“Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke.. BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now,” JWoww fired back.

“Grinding on someone’s man? Asking for a 3 some? Kissing someone else’s BF? That’s a blatant disregard of boundaries,” she added in a separate tweet.

Later, a fan asked her why she was angrier at Angelina when Zack was just as much to blame.

“Who said I’m not mad at both? Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was,” she explained.

Radar readers recall that after footage of Zack groping Angelina aired on the MTV reality show last week, JWoww took to Instagram and Twitter to bash them for their actions.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My hearts hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value,” she added. “Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Though she’s yet to confirm the news, reports said the heartbroken star dumped Zack the following day.