Jersey Shore’s JWoww Hurt Boyfriend Got Handsy With Angelina

JWoww Feels ‘Disrespected’ After Viewing Scene Of Boyfriend Groping Costar Angelina ‘My heart hurts on so many levels,’ says Jenni Farley.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is furious and hurt after seeing last night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The reality star, along with show fans, got to see never-before-aired footage of her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, flirting and getting touchy with costar Angelina Pivarnick!

In a club scene from a group’s night out in Las Vegas, Zack, 24, is seen wrapping his hand around Angelina’s waist, grabbing her butt, touching her leg, and whispering in her ear, while JWoww, 33, is drunkenly passed out next to them.

The scene was filmed about five months ago, but it was just last night that JWoww learned of the incident.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” JWoww continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

In a season teaser, JWoww is seen yelling “She f***ing kissed him!” While Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tells her, “We need to figure out what happened.”

Things soon get nasty when JWoww comes face-to-face with Angelina, 33, calling her a liar and smashing a wine bottle during a nasty fight.

RadarOnline.com readers know JWoww has gushed about her much-younger hunk — whom castmates call “24” due to his age — various times since their romance began in 2018. The star fell head-over-heels for Zack soon after filing for divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews and even invited him to join the Jersey Shore cast. While Snooki, 31, once referred to him as JWoww’s soulmate, the cast is not so sure about him now that he’s made a move on Angelina.

Zack has also gushed about his famous gal, and earlier this week posted a sweet shot of them together, called her his “best friend.” After the drama, however, it’s unclear if he and JWoww are still together.

While he’s made no public statements about his flirting session with Angelina, fans know this is not the first time he’s gotten backlash for his relationship with her. In an earlier episode, Angelina slammed him for constantly asking her questions about her sex life with fiancé Chris Larangeira.

As soon as Jersey Shore promoted the episode on their Instagram, Angelina took to the comments section to write “Oh Jesus.”

Seeing her remark, JWoww shot back. “Both of you are disrespectful. Instead of ‘oh Jesus’ you should be asking for forgiveness over your recklessness and complete disregard to your fiancé. I wont tolerate this s**t ad neither should Chris,” she wrote.

She later responded to a fan who asked about the shady scene. “Took 5 months for me to see what really happened… and 5 months of energy wasted,” wrote JWoww.