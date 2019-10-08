Fresh Start! Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Close To Selling NJ Home After Divorce From Roger Mathews The ‘Jersey Shore’ star is set to sell the massive home for $1.3 million.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is close to officially starting over. The Jersey Shore star’s sprawling New Jersey home that she once shared with ex-husband Roger Mathews is under contract, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jenni, 33, listed the home for sale on June 22, 2019 for $1,450,000. The price was dropped to $1,350,000 on July 26. The home was pending sale with the reduced amount on August 30. The posting was removed on September 15 with the price of $1,350,000.

The Jersey Shore star bought the home in May 2011 for $685,000. She listed the home for sale in December 2017 for $1,590,000 before removing the listing in February 2018.

The gorgeous 1.03 acre mansion was built in 2001. A description brags the abode is “Coastal Jersey living at its absolute finest.”

“This Custom Estate blends luxury and class with warmth and comfort to create the ultimate ambiance of understated opulence,” the Trulia description read. “Over 7000 sqft of form and function spread over 3 levels. Highlighted by a stunning gourmet kitchen with two 8ft islands, custom cabinetry adorned by Aphrodites Eye (imported Italian Level 5 Granite) S/S Appliances and your very own built in Espresso Machine. The Conservatory doubles as the movie theater with Marble Floors HD Projection.”

When buyers officially close on the home, it will be a fresh start for Jenni, who filed for divorce from Roger, 44, in September 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after three years of marriage.

The reality stars, who met and fell in love on Jersey Shore, tied the knot on October 18, 2015. They share children Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

Their divorce turned nasty, as the two went at war in court and over social media.

After Jenni asked for joint legal custody of the minor children and primary residential custody, she filed an amended complaint for divorce in December 2018. She asked to be granted joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the children with an “appropriate parenting time schedule for Defendant.”

In Roger’s response filed on January 29, 2019, he denied it is in the best interest of the children that Jenni be granted primary physical custody. He requested joint legal custody of children and to be named parent of primary residence with his estranged wife being the parent of “alternate residence.”

Radar exclusively reported in August 2019 that their divorce was finalized and that they agreed to follow a Marital Settlement Agreement with references to their 2015 prenup.

