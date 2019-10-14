Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Daughter To Disney World After Emergency Order Lifted ‘Jersey Shore’ star last saw his girl Ariana, 17 months, on the night of his arrest.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited with his daughter Ariana just after his emergency protective order was lifted.

The Jersey Shore star had a daddy daughter date on Saturday and decided to take her to Disney World amusement park.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, Ronnie and Ariana are seen sticking out their tongues while on what appears to be the Dumbo ride.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, police responded to calls from the Air BnB the MTV star and his ex Jen Harley were allegedly renting — and eventually arrested him.

The pair was “involved in some kind of physical altercation,” cops confirmed.

At the time, Ariana’s mother, 31, alleged that Ronnie had assaulted her and took his 17-month-old before locking himself into the rental. Fortunately, their child was “not harmed” during the alleged incident.

Cops later arrived at the scene and found Ronnie to be “uncooperative.”

“Officers had to use a taser, so a minor use of force occurred,” police confirmed.

The father-of-one was then handcuffed to a stretcher and rolled into an ambulance.

He was charged with kidnapping and released just hours later after posting $100,000 bail.

Following his arrest, an emergency protective order was immediately issued against Ronnie, prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of Jen. The terms, which did not prevent him from seeing his daughter, were in effect until October 11. As PEOPLE reported, the order was lifted when Jen failed to make an appearance in court.

As for the reality star, his next court date is scheduled to take place in November 1st.

In a statement to Us Weekly, his lawyer Scott E. Leemon said, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Radar has reported various arguments and domestic related incidents during the span of Ronnie and Jen’s on-again, off-again romance. Following the arrest, Us reported, the two are no longer together.

“They are broken up for good,” a source told Us. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”