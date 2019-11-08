Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence, Weapons Charges After Baby Mama Fight

The star also cannot contact Jen Harley or their daughter per a new protective order.

More than a month after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his baby mama, Jen Harley, in a rage, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Looking somber in a black suit, the 33-year-old dad of Ariana Sky, 1, and his legal team made an appearance in Los Angeles court on Friday, November 8. Harley was not present for the hearing.

In sad news for the star, the city attorney requested a temporary protective order for Harley and the baby, and a judge approved. (A previous protective order was lifted just a week after the altercation.)

He will return to court on November 12.

As Radar previously reported, Ortiz-Magro was accused of assaulting his daughter’s mother and wielding a knife at an Airbnb in Los Angeles in the early hours of October 4.

His little girl was present during the violent altercation, cops confirmed.

In shocking video, Ortiz-Magro appeared disoriented and disheveled as he was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher. Cops said they were forced to tase the uncooperative star at the scene.

Though he dodged felony charges, he was hit with seven misdemeanors after the fight.

The L.A. City’s Attorney’s Office told Radar that the troubled star was charged with corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats.

He faces up to six years behind bars for his alleged crimes.

After checking into rehab in January to deal with anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse, Radar exclusively reported the star returned to boozing over the summer.

Since then, his life has seemingly unraveled.