‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Facing 6 Years Behind Bars In Domestic Violence Case He was hit with 7 misdemeanor charges after arrest with baby mama Jen Harley.

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing six years in jail for the seven charges in his domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told Radar that Ortiz-Magro has seven charges after getting arrested for allegedly assaulting his baby mama, Jen Harley.

Five of the seven charges have a one-year maximum sentence, and two have a six-month maximum sentence, totaling six years he could possibly spend in jail.

Count 1: Willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant has a one-year maximum sentence, Count 2: Brandishing a weapon, a knife, has a six-month maximum sentence.

Count 3: Willful and unlawful criminal threats is a one-year maximum sentence ,and Count 4: False imprisonment is a one-year maximum sentence.

Count 5: Child endangerment is a six-months maximum sentence, Count 6: Resisting arrest is a one-year maximum sentence and Count 7: Resisting arrest is a one-year maximum sentence.

As Radar previously reported, Los Angeles Police responded to a call in the early hours of the morning of Friday, Oct. 4, “informing them of battery in progress,” where the couple was allegedly renting an AirBnB.

Police tased the Jersey Shore star before arresting him and handcuffing him to a stretcher.

Police told Radar at the time the two were “involved in some kind of physical alteration.”

Radar released the disturbing footage of Ronnie looking disoriented while he was taken into custody.

In the video obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, he kept quiet and appeared motionless. He was shirtless and his eyes remained wide open as officers rolled his stretcher into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Jen was captured in distress nearby.

Baby Ariana’s mom was dressed in a black T-shirt and sweatpants as she stood outside of the property near garbage cans.

She attempted to hide her face from the cameras before walking away from the scene carrying a red Gatorade.

His next court date was scheduled for early November.