Ronnie Charged With Child Endangerment, Brandishing A Deadly Weapon & 5 Other Charges After Arrest ‘Jersey Shore’ star allegedly threatened Jen Harley with a knife during boozy fight.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been hit with seven misdemeanors after his violent fight with baby mama Jen Harley, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The L.A. City’s Attorney’s Office told Radar that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was charged with corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats.

Readers recall that after a night out with Harley, Ortiz Magro, 33, allegedly physically attacked his on-and-off girlfriend, threatened her with a knife, and locked himself in the house with 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, still carrying the knife.

Harley called police, who then knocked down the door of the house, fearing the young girl was in danger.

After police confronted Ortiz-Magro, they said he refused to cooperate, so they used a taser gun on him and handcuffed him to a stretcher.

He was then taken to the hospital while under arrest. Radar released the disturbing footage of a shirtless Ronnie looking disoriented and shocked while being taken into custody. In the video, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, the reality star remained quiet and appeared motionless.

The news of his misdemeanor charges comes one day after Radar exclusively reported Ortiz-Magro would not be facing felony charges in connection to his domestic violence arrest.

The star’s lawyer, Scott E. Leemon, told Radar in a statement: “The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past. We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment.”

Radar readers know that while Harley was granted a temporary protective order against her baby daddy, it was lifted after just one week.

Hours later, Ortiz-Magro was spotted enjoying a day in Disney World with his daughter.