'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Magro Seemingly Slams Ex Jen Harley As 'Mentally Unstable' & 'Sick' He may have exposed her private cell phone number and accused her of prostitution!

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and ex Jen Harley are at it again.

The 34-year-old reality star Seemingly blasted his ex and baby mama of 1-year-old Ariana Sky on social media, even exposing her private cell number, although he never identified her by name.

In a slew of Instagram stories, Ortiz-Magro appeared to slammed Harley as a “mentally unstable” and “sick” person.

One story seems to show a text message exchange between the two arguing about taking care of their baby girl.

“Knows she’s crying and decides getting drunk with a sugar daddy is better,” Magro labeled the messages.

The alleged text messages appear to show Harley pleading with Ortiz-Magro to come over to take care of his daughter.

“Go get her she needs you,” Harley apparently wrote. “Don’t make her suffer because you hate me.”

Ortiz-Magro posted a screenshot of the alleged text exchange with what may be Harley’s number visible on the top.

He then seemingly accused Harley of being a prostitute.

“Is it legal to have sexual activities for money?!?!” He labeled another text exchange.

In another Instagram story, Ortiz-Magro defended himself following backlash he received after being accused of assaulting Harley.

“I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies. I am standing up for myself and my daughter and every else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week,” Ortiz-Magro wrote.

“All I have ever done is provide for my family, and try to give a life to them I never had,” he continued. “I won’t let a sick person use the fact that I admitted to being depressed and emotionally broken to a point I needed help!”

“I am choosing to take my life back! Some people just don’t want to give it back, they need that control of abuse!”

As RadarOnline.com, previously reported, the troubled star was arrested for being accused of assaulting Harley and wielding a knife at an Airbnb in Los Angeles in the early hours of October 4.

On November 8, Magro pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He is being charged with seven misdemeanors, including false imprisonment, willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, willful and unlawful criminal threats, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon and two counts of resisting arrest.

He faces up to six years behind bars for his alleged crimes.