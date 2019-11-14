Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Total Makeover! Jen Harley Gets $30K Brazilian Butt Lift After Split From Ronnie ‘Jersey Shore’ hunk could spend 6 years in jail after domestic violence arrest.

Jen Harley is spending a fortune on her new image after splitting from Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the model is undergoing a revenge body makeover which started with getting a $30,000 butt lift procedure.

The mom of one opted to enhance her curvy figure with a one-hour non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lift just weeks after calling it quits with her baby daddy. In new photos, she is seen wearing nothing but a thong for her procedure with Dr. Jaime Schwartz in Beverly Hills, California.

During the procedure, capsules of fat from other patients were injected into her backside!

Jen’s extreme makeover comes just days after Ronnie appeared in court to deny seven misdemeanor charges stemming from a domestic violence case on October 4.

Radar readers recall the couple got into a heated argument outside their home following a night of partying with friends. During their fight, Ronnie allegedly attacked Jen and ran after her with a knife, he then reportedly locked himself inside the bathroom of their house while carrying 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky.

Jen called police, who broke down the doors to the house, fearing Ariana could be in danger, and arrested Ronnie. The reality star, however, failed to cooperate, prompting police to user a taser gun on him before sending him to the hospital in an ambulance.

After the incident, Ronnie was let go and was ordered to stay away from Jen and their daughter. The emergency protective order was lifted just one week later, however, and Ronnie celebrated by taking Ariana to Disney World.

Around the same time, Jen was seen partying with friends at a strip club. Furious, Snooki accused her of showing off her bruises to make Ronnie look bad!