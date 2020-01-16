Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Files Emergency Restraining Order Against Ex-Jen Harley The ‘Jersey Shore’ star claims he was ‘viciously’ attacked by her while sleeping.

Now it’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s turn to request an emergency order for protection!

Just a few months after the Jersey Shore star was temporarily ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, Ortiz-Magro has turned the tables on her, after claiming she attacked him over the weekend.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the 34-year-old’s lawyer claims his client was “viciously” assaulted by Harley, 32, while he was sleeping on Saturday evening.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement. “At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

Ortiz-Magro immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Harley, according to the lawyer. The Emergency Order is in effect until at least February 25.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the long-bickering exes have a history of slapping each other with restraining orders.

Late last year, Ortiz-Magro was banned from coming within 100 yards of his ex, after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident with his daughter’s mother on October 4, 2019.

As Radar reported at the time a 911 operator can be heard saying there is a “battery in progress” and then identifies the suspect as Ortiz-Magro.

“The female knocked on door asking for help,” the operator said. “A man then came in a vehicle and assaulted the female.”

“The screaming woman possibly related to your battery in progress. The female screaming that someone took her daughter.”

Responding police tased Ortiz-Magro before placing him into handcuffs and arresting him. Officials told Radar at the time the two were “involved in some kind of physical alteration.”

The restraining order was lifted a week later.

Most recently, it seemed the couple had finally moved on from each other. In December, Harley even posted a quote on her Instagram story that indicated her life has been peaceful since her breakup with her baby daddy.

“A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them.” The quote said. “Nothing but Peace baby.”