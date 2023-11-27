Josh Giddey Spotted at 18+ Nightclub With Alleged Underage Girl He's Accused of Having Relations With: 'Did Bro Just Save His Career?'
Fans of NBA star Josh Giddey believe a viral video showing him dancing in a nightclub with the alleged underage girl he's been accused of having a relationship with might save his reputation and career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video made the rounds this weekend, days after it was revealed the NBA is investigating the claims against him.
Despite the investigation, the Australian-born Oklahoma City Thunder player, 21, played Saturday's game against Philadelphia. In the latest video, Giddey was reportedly captured dancing with the same female who is allegedly a high school junior — but as many pointed out, there are only 18 and over nightclubs in America, with many only allowing over 21 in the doors.
Of course, there's always the possibility of a fake ID.
Still, Giddey's fans believed this could be his saving grace amid the ongoing investigation.
"Am I witnessing the saving of Josh Giddey rn?" one person commented on the viral video. "Did bro just save josh Giddey career?" another chimed in.
"Bro might not play for the thunder but he just gave the assist of the century to Josh Giddey," a third joked about the person who took and posted the clip.
Giddey's career and sponsorships are on the line, including his $40 million deal with Australian cereal brand Weet-Bix.
A representative for the breakfast giant confirmed the news on Monday, revealing they were watching closely to see how the investigation unfolds.
The basketball star's personal life made headlines last week when an anonymous X user shared photos and videos of Giddy with an alleged teenage girl.
In one of the photos, the female — said to be a junior in high school — posed with a shirtless Giddey and said she "just f---- Josh Giddey." In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the alleged minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."
"Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school," one user, who posted the clips and pics, claimed.
Giddey has disabled his Instagram comments in the wake of the backlash. He was the number six pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and received NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022.
The NBA investigation might not be the only one Giddey faces. In Oklahoma, the age of consent is 16, meaning if she was younger than that at the time of their alleged relationship, he could face a criminal investigation.