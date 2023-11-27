'Don't Start No S---!': Chris Brown Fires Back at Critics Over Anti-Semitism Allegations After Kanye West Controversy
Chris Brown fired back at his critics this week after the singer was accused of anti-Semitism for rapping along to one of Kanye West’s most controversial lyrics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Brown, 34, was caught on video singing West’s new song Vultures, the embattled Run It singer took to Instagram to deny the allegations of anti-Semitism against him.
"Let me make this perfectly clear before y'all try to use me as a pawn," Brown wrote in a now-deleted post. "Ima a Piru, I ain’t Muslim or Jewish so don't start no s--- won't be no s---!!!”
“I’m trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me!” he continued. “Go on about your f---ing day."
Brown ultimately deleted that response and posted a second message in which he once again denied being anti-Semitic.
"IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM AM I ANTISEMETIC!!!" Brown wrote shortly after his initial post was deleted on Sunday night. "IM PRO LIFE AND I MAKE MUSIC FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD!!!!!!”
“So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This for the millions of young kids that look up to [me] and [may] be confused."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brown came under fire on Sunday after he appeared in a video alongside West during a party in Abu Dhabi.
Brown was caught rapping alongside West as the pair recited Vultures – the Donda rapper’s newest song that references “anti-Semitism” and “f---ing a Jewish b----.”
"How I'm antisemitic, I just f---ed a Jewish b----," Brown and West sang.
The pair immediately came under fire from critics, and Tanya Zuckerbrot – a Jewish businesswoman – called Brown and West "sick, masochistic, antisemitic f---s."
“What’s more sickening? The lyrics or the fact that both Kanye West and [Chris Brown] find it hysterical?” she wrote alongside a clip of the incident.
“Sick, masochistic, antisemitic f---s,” Zuckerbrot added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the incident in Abu Dhabi on Sunday was not the first time West came under fire for accusations of anti-Semitism.
The Donda rapper previously came under scrutiny and was ultimately chased off social media for a series of shocking remarks about the Jewish community.
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West, 46, tweeted in October 2022. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”
“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” the rapper added at the time.