Charles Barkley and Gayle King's CNN Show Flops, TV Execs Already Reconsidering Duo: Report

CNN had bet on the bizarre combo's current events talk show to help raise ratings, but insiders claim execs are already convinced King and the former NBA star are a bad match — even though the CBS Mornings host, 68, and former NBA champ, 60, have been friendly for years.

"Gayle enjoys being breezy and conversational but she still considers herself a serious journalist," an insider told the National Enquirer. "Meanwhile, Charles has a style he's honed as a TV sports commentator — boastful, outrageous and always with an opinion, even if it isn't factual and he knows little to nothing about the topic!"