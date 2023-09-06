'Loose Lips Sink Ships': Gayle King 'Expects' Charles Barkley to 'Keep His Mouth Shut' About Behind-The-Scenes Secrets at CNN

King, 68, is “all revved up and excited” to co-host the weekly prime-time program titled King Charles with the retired NBA legend, 60, an insider spilled to the National Enquirer. However, “there’s still some apprehension because she knows how Charles loves to gab and name-drop about his famous friends,” the tipster tattled.

“He’s been doing it for years, bragging about his associations with Michael Jordan and others. It may seem harmless enough on the surface — but for Gayle, it’s a time bomb waiting to happen!”