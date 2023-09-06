Your tip
'Loose Lips Sink Ships': Gayle King 'Expects' Charles Barkley to 'Keep His Mouth Shut' About Behind-The-Scenes Secrets at CNN

gayle king charles barkley cnn new show secrets
Their new show will be called 'King Charles.'

By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Gayle King is allegedly demanding basketball legend Charles Barkley respect her privacy and refrain from dishing on the behind-the-scenes doings of their upcoming CNN talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

gayle king
Gayle has "some apprehension because she knows how Charles loves to gab," an insider alleged.

King, 68, is “all revved up and excited” to co-host the weekly prime-time program titled King Charles with the retired NBA legend, 60, an insider spilled to the National Enquirer. However, “there’s still some apprehension because she knows how Charles loves to gab and name-drop about his famous friends,” the tipster tattled.

“He’s been doing it for years, bragging about his associations with Michael Jordan and others. It may seem harmless enough on the surface — but for Gayle, it’s a time bomb waiting to happen!”

charles barkley weight loss diet drug doctors
Charles said he wants the show "to be nonpolitical," but CNN said they'll talk politics.

According to reports, audience numbers have dipped as CNN endured a slew of scandals — including former hotshot Chris Cuomo being sacked for helping his politician brother, Andrew, navigate a sexual harassment scandal while governor of New York.

Now, spies say the pressure is on for King and Barkley to deliver right out of the gate.

gayle king
"She expects Charles to keep his mouth shut for a change," the source shared.

MORE ON:
Gayle King

"Loose lips sink ships — that's how she sees it," explained an insider. "It's not like she or anyone else is anticipating anything untoward happening on set, but that's not the point.

However, the National Enquirer mole added, "A lot of people think Gayle should just accept him for what he is and let it be water off a duck's back."

CNN announced the show in April, with Barkley already going against the grain.

“I want the show to be nonpolitical,” he said while also revealing CNN made it clear that the show would touch on politics.

“You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter,” Barkley added. “I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

charles barkley weight loss diet drug doctors
"We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down," Gayle said about her co-host.

King appeared to already have reservations about her outspoken co-host.

“I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work,” she said. “But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that.”

