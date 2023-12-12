Trump Reprimands NY Times and Chief WH Correspondent Over 'Dictator' Remark: 'It Was Said in a Joking Manner'

Former president Donald Trump railed against the New York Times and its chief White House correspondent in a scathing Truth Social post after a new article addressed the talk of a dictatorship should he be reelected, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the Dec. 9 article by Peter Baker, he noted how a Trump ally rushed to condemn a historian who warned in a new essay that the former president may abuse his power if he is voted back into the Oval Office, echoing the concern of some voters nationwide.

Baker explained that Trump and his allies aren't "doing much to reassure those worried about his autocratic instincts," garnering pushback from the embattled GOP frontrunner.