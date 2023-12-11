Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams 'Traitorous' RNC Over Lack of Support for Donald Trump

Ron Filipkowski shared a clip of Guilfoyle's interview on social media. In the video, Guilfoyle echoed earlier remarks from her future father-in-law on the Republican primary, which she branded a "pathetic joke."

Guilfoyle, who was once married to Democrat Gavin Newsom, also shared her belief that current GOP candidates running against Trump should be barred from serving in his cabinet if he wins the 2024 election.

"For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!" Guilfoyle told Bannon.