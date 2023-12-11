Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams 'Traitorous' RNC Over Lack of Support for Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed the "traitorous" RNC for being "disloyal" to embattled ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Guilfoyle raged against "fake Republicans" during an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast, War Room, on Friday.
Ron Filipkowski shared a clip of Guilfoyle's interview on social media. In the video, Guilfoyle echoed earlier remarks from her future father-in-law on the Republican primary, which she branded a "pathetic joke."
Guilfoyle, who was once married to Democrat Gavin Newsom, also shared her belief that current GOP candidates running against Trump should be barred from serving in his cabinet if he wins the 2024 election.
"For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!" Guilfoyle told Bannon.
"We only want the best and the brightest," Guilfoyle said of GOP candidates. "Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight."
Guilfoyle was fired up about the Republican primary and RNC, whom Trump previously criticized for holding debates instead of redirecting funds to his campaign, given his lead in the polls.
"None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go," Guilfoyle said of the RNC.
"They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them," Guilfoyle continued. "They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people."
When asked about her picks for a potential Trump cabinet, Guilfoyle appeared to sweet talk Bannon as she revealed she wouldn't mind the former White House chief strategist working for Trump again, as well as the ex-president's current attorney, Alina Habba.
"Let’s get Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!" Guilfoyle enthusiastically replied.
Guilfoyle has been an outspoken supporter of Trump as he simultaneously navigates the campaign trail, four separate felony indictments, and a $250 million civil suit that threatens the future of his real estate empire in his home state of New York.
Since announcing his campaign well in advance of other candidates, the ex-president has maintained a steady lead over Republican opponents, even amid his 91 criminal charges.
Trump has attacked the RNC and called for the traditional primary process to be axed while demanding the RNC devote its resources to his campaign to secure a victory over Democrat incumbent Joe Biden.