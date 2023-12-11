Tiffany Haddish's Stand-Up Comedy Shows With Kevin Hart Postponed After Actress' Legal Woes

Tiffany Haddish 's comedy show with Kevin Hart in Thackerville, OK, won't happen on Friday, with a WinStar World Casino and Resort spokesperson telling RadarOnline.com that the double act has been postponed and refunds are being issued following the female comedian's legal woes.

Haddish was scheduled to appear alongside her Night School costar and Chelsea Handler at Lucas Oil Live located inside the resort on December 15 for Kevin Hart & Friends; however, the two stand-up shows (previously set for 7 PM and 10 PM) have been moved to the summer of 2024, and it doesn't sound like Tiffany will participate, at least for now.

"The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM. The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined," the spokesperson told RadarOnline.com.

"All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date and times. Refunds will be honored for those who are unable to attend."