Tiffany Haddish's Stand-Up Comedy Shows With Kevin Hart Postponed After Actress' Legal Woes
Tiffany Haddish's comedy show with Kevin Hart in Thackerville, OK, won't happen on Friday, with a WinStar World Casino and Resort spokesperson telling RadarOnline.com that the double act has been postponed and refunds are being issued following the female comedian's legal woes.
Haddish was scheduled to appear alongside her Night School costar and Chelsea Handler at Lucas Oil Live located inside the resort on December 15 for Kevin Hart & Friends; however, the two stand-up shows (previously set for 7 PM and 10 PM) have been moved to the summer of 2024, and it doesn't sound like Tiffany will participate, at least for now.
"The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM. The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined," the spokesperson told RadarOnline.com.
"All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date and times. Refunds will be honored for those who are unable to attend."
When pressed about the last-minute change, the organization did not elaborate. RadarOnline.com reached out to Hart, Haddish, and Handler's reps for comment but did not hear back.
The mysterious postponement came days after this outlet exclusively revealed that Haddish's DUI case is in the hands of the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, which will decide what charges — if any — will stick after she was arrested for her second DUI in less than two years last month.
As this outlet reported, the Girls Trip star was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel. Luckily, no one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.
Haddish was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was released several hours later.
This wasn't her first time either.
In January 2022, the comedian was taken into custody in Atlanta after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed. She was released after posting a $1,666 bond.
This outlet told you first — Haddish has been ordered not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs by the judge undertaking her Georgia DUI case. She will undergo random drug testing, too.
While Haddish's shows with Hart won't be taking place in 2023, she'll start the year with a bang. RadarOnline.com confirmed last week that Haddish's stand-up performance at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, on January 19, 2024, is still on.