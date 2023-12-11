Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tiffany Haddish
Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish Ordered to Submit to Weekly Drug Tests, Banned From Drinking After 2nd DUI Arrest

tiffany haddish ordered to not drink use drugs dui case nd arrest georgia drug testing
Source: MEGA

Haddish was arrested for a DUI twice in a little over a year.

By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A Georgia judge ordered Tiffany Haddish not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs — and said the comedian had to undergo random drug testing following her 2nd DUI arrest.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Haddish’s criminal case in Georgia made the ruling last week.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish ordered to not drink use drugs dui case nd arrest georgia drug testing
Source: MEGA

Haddish didn't fight the request.

The decision came after prosecutors asked the court to modify Haddish’s bond conditions after she was arrested for a 2nd DUI in Los Angeles.

In their motion, Prosecutors told the court that Haddish had been arrested on November 24, 2023. As we previously reported, the comedian was arrested after being spotted asleep in her car, which was on, while in the middle of the street.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish ordered to not drink use drugs dui case nd arrest georgia drug testing
Source: MEGA

Haddish is scheduled to go to trial over the Georgia arrest.

The arrest came several months after Haddish was arrested in Georgia on January 14, 2022, over similar claims.

Last month, the prosecutors asked that Haddish’s bond be modified to include a provision stating Haddish cannot drink and must be drug tested.

Article continues below advertisement

At the recent hearing, the judge granted the motion. He ordered Haddish not to drink, use drugs including Hem products such as CBD. The order said all prescription drugs shall be within the therapeutic limit.

In addition, Haddish will submit to a drug test panel that detects the use of general illegal drugs and shall include testing for ETG and ETS, alcohol metabolites.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Haddish's trial in the Georgia case was scheduled to start last week but was postponed due to her lawyer's schedule.

Haddish previously accused the officers of an "unlawful search" during the Georgia arrest and demanded her blood test results not be used as evidence.

MORE ON:
Tiffany Haddish
Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish ordered to not drink use drugs dui case nd arrest georgia drug testing
Source: MEGA

Haddish has been seen out and about since her arrest.

After officers pulled Haddish over they determined she had been smoking marijuana and arrested her for driving under the influence. Haddish argued the police started following her because they said her car matched a description of a call they received over someone asleep in their car.

Haddish claimed her car did not match the description of the car they were on the hunt for.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish ordered to not drink use drugs dui case nd arrest georgia drug testing
Source: MEGA

Haddish demanded the first criminal case be thrown out due to an alleged unlawful seizure.

The comedian's lawyer argued the officers “did not report observing any traffic violations or any less-safe driving during the one minute he observed Ms. Haddish operate her vehicle. Accordingly, the traffic stop was illegal and any evidence derived therefrom must be suppressed.”

Haddish demanded all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure of [Haddish’s] person, Haddish’s blood test, and any statements Haddish is “alleged to have made on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure.”

Article continues below advertisement

A judge has yet to rule.

As we first reported, Haddish's DUI arrest in LA is under review with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

On top of the criminal cases, Haddish was sued by her ex-friend for $1 million.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.