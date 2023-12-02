'Battle of Loserville': Donald Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis' Debate Against Gavin Newsom With Dubbed Video

"Alright, welcome back to debates that nobody really gives a s--- about," the Fox News Channel personality said in the edited clip made to ridicule DeSantis and Newsom.

The dubbed video showed Hannity kicking off his questions by asking if either had ever betrayed "the greatest president who ever lived" before naming Trump.

A fake Hannity then transitioned into a height dig, asking, "Are you a short insecure little man that likes to wear lifts inside your cowboy boots? Yes or no answer please."