'Battle of Loserville': Donald Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis' Debate Against Gavin Newsom With Dubbed Video

Trump mocked the DeSantis-Newsom debate by sharing a dubbed video.

By:

Dec. 1 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Former president Donald Trump shared a satirical clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom to mock their Thursday night debate on Fox moderated by news personality Sean Hannity.

"BATTLE OF LOSERVILLE," the embattled GOP frontrunner captioned the 55-second dubbed clip in a new Truth Social post he shared, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Alright, welcome back to debates that nobody really gives a s--- about," the Fox News Channel personality said in the edited clip made to ridicule DeSantis and Newsom.

The dubbed video showed Hannity kicking off his questions by asking if either had ever betrayed "the greatest president who ever lived" before naming Trump.

A fake Hannity then transitioned into a height dig, asking, "Are you a short insecure little man that likes to wear lifts inside your cowboy boots? Yes or no answer please."

The governors, in actuality, debated over policies related to abortion, crime, taxes, and the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, with some moments getting heated as DeSantis and Newsom spoke over each other during the event.

"It would be great if you guys cooperated. I'm not a potted plant here," Hannity said.

Both parties walked away with different views on how it was perceived by viewers. "The debate was rigged, and Newsom still won," Newsom adviser Sean Clegg said, Politico reported.

"Gavin Newsom got beat so badly last night his wife literally had to throw in the towel for him. It was embarrassing," DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo fired back.

Hannity and Trump will soon come face-to-face when the newsman hosts a town hall in Davenport, Iowa, giving the 2024 hopeful a stage on December 5 at 9 PM ET ahead of the critical 2024 Iowa Caucuses set for January 15. The town hall will be pre-taped in front of a live audience.

Trump, who has been indicted four times in recent months, uploaded a link today promoting an upcoming speaking engagement he has set for December 2, also sharing his condolences for the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court amid news of her death at 93.

"Melania and I are saddened by the loss of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. She was a great friend of my Sister, the amazing Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, who left us just a few weeks ago," he wrote via Truth Social. "My wonderful Sister and Justice O'Connor had deep respect and admiration for one another's intellect and fairness, with Maryanne receiving the Sandra Day O'Connor Medal of Honor."

