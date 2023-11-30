Your tip
WATCH: Don Jr. Torches Fox News for Support of Dad's GOP Rival: 'Gave Ron DeSantis a Perpetual Lap Dance'

Source: Andrea Renault/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Former president Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. trashed Fox News for their support of Ron DeSantis.

Nov. 30 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Former president Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. called out Fox News during an interview on Wednesday, blasting the media giant for their support of his father's GOP rival Ron DeSantis.

Don Jr. sounded off after being asked about JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon telling an audience of business leaders to "help" Nikki Haley's 2024 Republican presidential campaign this week.

"They want the power, right?" Don Jr. said while appearing on Newsmax's The Balance, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They wanted it with DeSantis."

"Once you see Ron DeSantis in long form, you realize he's not you're guy. So the next one is Nikki Haley," he told Eric Bolling.

"The problem is they fear Donald Trump because they understand that Donald Trump will do what's right for the American people, not what's right for Wall Street billionaires and executives like Jamie Dimon. They want someone who answers to them."

"They want someone that has no choice but to answer to them because their entire political existence is due to them and their money," Jr. continued. "They don't care if its this or that, they want the power and the control."

Don Jr. then segued to Fox News and accused the network of having an agenda. "They gave Ron DeSantis the perpetual lap dance for two years, they realize he is not the guy, so now they're going to Nikki Haley because they want someone that when they call, whether it's good for the American people or not."

Source: MEGA

"They gave Ron DeSantis the perpetual lap dance for two years," Don Jr. said of Fox News.

Bolling asked if the network was looking for anyone but Trump, to which he replied, "Yeah, I think without question. I mean, they've been doing that now for two years, right?"

As they discussed past political coverage on the network, Bolling said that former CEO Roger Ailes was "smart enough to jump on the Trump bandwagon" upon seeing that he was going to be nominee in 2016.

Source: MEGA

Bolling asked if the network was looking for anyone but Trump, to which he replied, "Yeah, I think without question."

"Roger Ailes isn't there anymore, unfortunately," Jr. chimed in. "You know, the globalists are in charge, and you know, they're conservative-light maybe, or they do what they have to because they understand they'd be bankrupt otherwise, but you know, I don't believe they have anything to do with the America First movement."

He added, "I'm sure they'll come around and be supportive of the conservative nominee because otherwise they'd lose all of their ratings totally, but you can see very clearly they don't actually believe those things."

