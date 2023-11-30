Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay Singer $2.6 Million in Fight Over Commissions

Kelly Clarkson has secured another victory in her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after a California labor commissioner ruled the talent manager must pay back more than $2 million in commissions that he made while serving as her manager, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Blackstock raked in big bucks when he booked Clarkson for her role on The Voice, grabbing $1.98 million for commissions. He also collected fees for her gigs with Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, and when the singer hosted the Billboard Music Awards.