Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay Singer $2.6 Million in Fight Over Commissions

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband must pay back more than $2 million in commissions that he made while serving as her manager.

Nov. 30 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson has secured another victory in her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after a California labor commissioner ruled the talent manager must pay back more than $2 million in commissions that he made while serving as her manager, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Blackstock raked in big bucks when he booked Clarkson for her role on The Voice, grabbing $1.98 million for commissions. He also collected fees for her gigs with Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, and when the singer hosted the Billboard Music Awards.

Blackstock raked in big bucks when he booked Clarkson for her role on The Voice, grabbing $1.98 million for commissions.

Clarkson's ex will, however, get to keep the cash he made from booking the gig on The Kelly Clarkson Show despite her plea to get that money back, legal docs showed.

Nonetheless, the executive plans to appeal, TMZ reported on Thursday.

Clarkson and Blackstock previously reached a settlement in their divorce back in 2022, almost two years after she filed the paperwork to legally split.

He also collected fees for her gigs with Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, and when the singer hosted the Billboard Music Awards.

Court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com at the time showed that she agreed to pay the producer a one-time payment of $1,326,161, in addition to monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

The former flames first crossed paths at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006, getting engaged six years later in December 2012.

They wed in October 2013 and welcomed two children together. Clarkson later filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

The executive plans to appeal.

Clarkson opened up about her relocation to New York City from Los Angeles in October, revealing she needed a fresh start.

The change understandably impacted her family dynamic, as we previously reported. "Brandon lives in Montana, which when Kelly lived in L.A., wasn't too bad of a flight for the kids to visit with their dad," noted a friend. "But New York City is a lot farther away."

"Brandon can demand Kelly pay for his flights to New York to see River Rose and Remy and also pick up the tab for a posh hotel stay," reasoned a second insider.

Clarkson performed on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City in September.

"It's the kind of case that's been argued successfully for divorced parents," they added. "Kelly doesn't want to dole out another dime to Brandon, but she may have to in order to avoid another nasty court battle."

Clarkson said that although she was unsure about her relocation at first, she has been enjoying the Big Apple now that she's settled in. "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!," she told USA Today. "I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"

"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she said.

