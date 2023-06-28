Custody Battle: Kelly Clarkson's Move to New York Sparks Costly New Divorce War With Ex Husband Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is already couching up nearly $200k a month to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and her move to New York could cost her even more while reigniting their bitter custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While settling their messy divorce last year, the 41-year-old singer, Voice talent coach, and gabfest host gained primary custody of the couple's nine-year-old daughter, River Rose, and seven-year-old son, Remy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Blackstock was awarded $150k a month in spousal support and $45,601 in child support — plus he gets the children one weekend a month.
As Kelly — who reportedly earns $1.5 million a month — pulls up stakes from Los Angeles, she'll also likely be footing the bill for Blackstock to see their kids in the Big Apple.
"Brandon lives in Montana, which when Kelly lived in L.A., wasn't too bad of a flight for the kids to visit with their dad," noted a friend. "But New York City is a lot farther away."
Another source added that Blackstock — who still has ongoing litigation with Kelly over commissions from his time as the Since U Been Gone singer's manager — could make things even harder on her.
"Brandon can demand Kelly pay for his flights to New York to see River Rose and Remy and also pick up the tab for a posh hotel stay," explained a second insider.
"It's the kind of case that's been argued successfully for divorced parents," they added. "Kelly doesn't want to dole out another dime to Brandon, but she may have to in order to avoid another nasty court battle."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Clarkson's rep for comment.
This outlet broke the story — the Grammy winner was forced to move out of her Los Angeles home earlier this year over a scary stalker situation. Clarkson also hired additional security to keep her family safe from the relentless trespasser, who showed up to her property 18 documented times, often leaving weird gifts for the superstar.
Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years before she pulled the plug on their union. The singer filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The pair had a prenup in place that the music manager tried to throw out; however, the judge ruled the terms of their agreement were valid, leaving Blackstock SOL.