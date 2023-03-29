Kelly Clarkson Turns Over Evidence In Battle Against Ex-Father-In-Law Over Millions In Alleged Unpaid Commissions
Kelly Clarkson’s legal battle against her father-in-law and ex-husband Brandon has heated up with the pop star presenting evidence in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com last week, lawyers for both sides appeared in court last in front of the California Labor Commission for an evidentiary hearing.
Both sides presented documents and testimony that they believed backed up their cases. The Labor Commission has yet to issue a ruling on the dispute.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock after 7 years of marriage.
Blackstock worked as Clarkson’s talent manager. He was an executive at his father Narvel’s company Starstruck Management Group, who worked with Clarkson for 13 years.
Following the divorce, Starstuck filed a lawsuit accusing Clarkson of owing over a million in commissions and expected another $5.4 million in future commissions.
“Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the suit read. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show.
“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed,” the suit added. “Through this lawsuit, Starstruck seeks to not only recover its commissions on millions of dollars that Clarkson has already earned, but also the millions of dollars that Clarkson will continue to earn, and which are owed to Starstruck for its prior hard work and dedication to Clarkson’s career."
Clarkson countersued the company claiming Starstruck violated California Labor Code by, “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed.”
The pop star demanded her agreement with Starstuck be “declared void and unenforceable.”
Clarkson said she should not have to pay the management firm any additional commissions. Further, she believed the millions she paid over the years should be returned.
As we previously reported, Clarkson and Blackstock reached a divorce settlement in March 2022. The talk show host was awarded primary custody of their two kids. Clarkson will pay Blackstock $115k a month in spousal support until 2024.
In addition, Blackstock receives $46,500 per month in child support.