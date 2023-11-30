Home > Exclusives > Kanye West Exclusive Kanye West Settles With Ex-Sunday Service Performer Who Claimed He Wasn’t Allowed Bathroom Breaks, Forced to Stand for Hours Source: MEGA Kanye has one less legal issue to worry about now. By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 30 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Kanye West settled the lawsuit brought by an ex-Sunday Service performer who claimed he was forced to work under horrible conditions and not properly paid. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Michael Pearson and West informed the court they recently met for mediation.

Source: MEGA West denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

They agreed to the mediator’s proposed settlement and are finalizing the paperwork now. Pearson and West said the deal will “completely resolve this matter.” As we previously reported, in 2021, Pearson filed a federal lawsuit against West and his various companies. He claimed to have been paid $250 per-day while working as a performer at West’s Sunday Service— regardless of the hours worked.

Source: MEGA Kanye's Sunday Service.

In addition, he said West’s staff prohibited the performers from taking meal or restroom breaks. To make matters worse, Pearson claimed he was forced to stand all day because there weren’t enough chairs for all of the performers involved in the show. In the court documents, Pearson alleged that West failed to properly pay his performers for a November 2019 performance that took place at the Hollywood Bowl. The performer said West violated California labor laws.

Source: MEGA West is being sued by an ex-employee who claimed he was forced to sleep on the floor.

West and his companies demanded the lawsuit be thrown out. They argued he was never an employee but worked for a third-party company. “This failure is particularly egregious, where [Pearson] seeks to impose liability on [West] in his individual capacity without a single allegation tying Mr. West’s individual actions to any of [Pearson’s] claims,” West’s lawyer wrote.

Source: MEGA West and his wife Bianca are currently overseas.

West argued Pearson failed to provide evidence he worked for than a couple of shows for him. As RadarOnline.com first reported, despite West settling with Pearson, the former Mr. Kim Kardashian still has a series of legal battles to deal with.

Source: MEGA West still faces a lawsuit brought by his ex-business partners at The Gap.

His ex-business partner, The Gap, sued him for $2 million in a legal battle over a commercial property. He was hit with another $2 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid bills relating to his presidential run, sued by a volunteer at the LA Mission for copyright infringement, and was accused of having an ex-staffer sleep on the floor instead of providing him a bed. On top of that, West has yet to resolve multiple lawsuits brought by ex-employees of his Donda Academy over alleged wrongful termination.