Kanye West Hashing Out Settlement With Ex-Sunday Service Performer Who Claims He Wasn't Allowed Bathroom Breaks
Kanye West is working overtime to settle his numerous legal disputes including one accusing the ex-billionaire of mistreatment and failing to pay his Sunday Service performer proper wages, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kanye and his new legal team are trying to resolve the lawsuit brought by performer Michael Pearson.
In his suit, filed in 2021, Pearson claimed he was paid a flat day rate of $250, regardless of how many hours he worked. In addition, he claimed West’s staff prohibited the performers from taking a meal or restroom break and forced them to stand all day — because there weren’t enough chairs.
The complaint also claimed West failed to pay his performers for a November 2019 performance at The Hollywood Bowl. Pearson claimed the musician had violated California labor laws by not paying his employees on time or at all.
In response, Kanye and his companies argued Pearson was never an employee. They said he worked for a third party company.
“This failure is particularly egregious, where Plaintiff seeks to impose liability on Defendant Kanye West in his individual capacity without a single allegation tying Mr. West’s individual actions to any of Plaintiff’s claims,” the response read.
- Kanye West Headed to Trial in $4.5 Million Battle With Ex-Biz Manager Who He Claims Had Him Sign Contracts While Sleep Deprived
- Honeymoon Over? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Look Tense as Legal Battles Stack up for Embattled Rapper
- Court Bombshell: Third Ex-Teacher At Kanye West's School Comes Forward With Claims She Was Fired 'in Retaliation' for Reporting Concerns
Further, West argued Pearson did not provide evidence he worked at more than a couple of shows. He demanded the entire lawsuit be tossed.
In newly filed court documents, West and his lawyers revealed they have agreed to attend mediation with Pearson to mediate the matter. As a result, they have asked the court not to set any trial dates until they report back.
The case is ongoing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, West has been hit with a series of legal woes in the past couple of months. Recently, he was sued by his former business associates at The Gap for $2 million.
The company claimed West had modified a lease commercial building and the landlord was coming after them for the damages. The Gap sued West asking a court to force him to pay for him judgment awarded to the landlord.
The rapper did have good news when he settled a separate $7 million battle with a production company.