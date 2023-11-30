Teyana Taylor Shut Down by Judge in Plea to Seal Divorce Records as She Demands Support From Iman Shumpert
A court shut down Teyana Taylor's efforts to keep her court fight with ex-Iman Shumpert hidden from the public.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a Georgia judge denied the singer's motion to seal all filings in her bitter divorce war.
In her motion, Taylor explained the "parties are prominent public figures of some level of acclaim due to their involvement in the entertainment industry” and argued that “the public’s right of access to the parties' financial and settlement documents is substantially outweighed by the harm it would cause the parties and their minor children for the public to have unfettered access to said documents.”
The judge found that Taylor did not present enough evidence to warrant the case being sealed completely. As a result, they denied the motion.
The judge did rule that the parties could redact certain financial documents submitted in the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in January, Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Shumpert after 7 years of marriage. She demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters and child support.
The singer filed the petition using the parties' initials and did not list their full names — to keep the split a secret.
Earlier this month, Shumpert filed a motion to substitute the initials for their full names. The move infuriated Taylor who accused him of being the reason the divorce became public.
The ex-NBA star scoffed at the claim. He argued Taylor had spoken about their breakup in the press BEFORE he filed his motion.
In court documents, Taylor accused Shumpert of being an extremely jealous partner who was upset by her success. She claimed he was manipulative and often caused fights for no reason.
Taylor said Shumpert earned over $40 million in the NBA — a figure she never earned in her career. She claimed he told her not to work but then became upset when she didn't have money coming in.
The singer said she stood by her man through cheating scandals and a DUI arrest.
Taylor said she finally had enough and filed for divorce in January. The couple tried marriage counseling months later but it was unsuccessful.
In addition, Taylor said that Shumpert has “moved into one of the parties’ fully – renovated, turnkey homes, while leaving [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children in the parties’ primary residence that has been under construction for the past three (3) years because [Iman] has failed to pay for his portion of the agreed upon renovations.”
Taylor also accused Shumpert of asking "for significant time" with their children, but claimed he left "them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested."
She claimed Shumpert's interest in their girls "is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to [Shumpert] providing true parenting and care for the girls."
Shumpert filed his response under seal.
The case is ongoing.