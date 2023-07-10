Kelly Clarkson's Revenge Body: Singer Determined Get in 'Great Shape' Before NYC Move and Dive Back Into Dating Pool
Kelly Clarkson is putting in the groundwork to take the Big Apple by storm with a banging revenge body in the wake of her tumultuous divorce, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The American Idol winner wants nothing more than to put the past behind her after her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was settled in March 2022, insiders close to the songstress shared, claiming she has dropped 15 pounds and plans to shed 35 more before autumn.
As part of their settlement last year, the Breakaway singer had to pay her ex over $1.3 million, as well as $115,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month.
Clarkson is "finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," an insider said about her determination to get fit while embracing her new single status. "She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein."
Not only is she eating nutritiously, but she's also been going hiking when she gets the chance to, according to the tipsters who said she is gearing up to dive back into the dating pool.
Looking ahead, Clarkson will be taking her eponymous talk show to New York City, leaving behind its longtime home in Los Angeles while bringing her kids.
The Kelly Clarkson Show will be filmed in Studio 6A at NBC Studios in Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Center.
- Custody Battle: Kelly Clarkson's Move to New York Sparks Costly New Divorce War With Ex Husband Brandon Blackstock
- Kelly Clarkson Tries Hypnosis to Help Singer Get 'Past Her Divorce' From Ex Brandon Blackstock: Sources
- Kelly Clarkson Calls Senior Staff's Alleged Behavior 'Unacceptable' and Commits to Building a 'Healthy Work Environment'
In recent months, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker weathered controversy and addressed a bombshell Rolling Stone exposé in which 11 current and former staffers claimed that the show fosters "a toxic work environment." It said Clarkson was a pleasure to work with and likely unaware of the behind-the-scenes turmoil.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," she wrote in a statement. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."
"As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to not only ensure that our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business," she said, stating that toxicity will be "eradicated."
Insiders said that she wants to hit the ground running on her fitness goals so she can have a smooth transition amid her relocation. "Her goal is to be back in great shape by the time she moves," they spilled. "She really wants to leave all her baggage behind in L.A."