Kelly Clarkson's Revenge Body: Singer Determined Get in 'Great Shape' Before NYC Move and Dive Back Into Dating Pool

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," she wrote in a statement. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

"As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to not only ensure that our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business," she said, stating that toxicity will be "eradicated."

Insiders said that she wants to hit the ground running on her fitness goals so she can have a smooth transition amid her relocation. "Her goal is to be back in great shape by the time she moves," they spilled. "She really wants to leave all her baggage behind in L.A."