'Kelly Clarkson Show' Under Fire for Toxic Work Environment as Staffers Claim Producers Made Their Lives Hell
The Kelly Clarkson Show is at the center of controversy after staffers came forward with shocking claims of a toxic work environment as the popular daytime series is set to move to New York City this fall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Several producers on-set are being accused of fostering a stressful workplace that made employees' lives miserable, one of which claimed the job left them "traumatized."
10 former staffers of the NBC series and one who is still employed detailed their experiences in a bombshell exposé published by Rolling Stone on Friday, opting to remain anonymous.
Clarkson, for her part, is said to be "fantastic" and unaware of the toxic environment that is being created or that any of her staffers are unhappy.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Clarkson for comment.
Being "bullied and intimidated" was something a number of them allegedly grew accustomed to and it slowly started deteriorating their mental health, according to the ex-staffers. It was claimed by some that despite their attempts to stop the mistreatment, they got "no help from human resources when those issues were reported."
"I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?'" one told the publication while recalling a moment that was a turning point.
The show's executive producer was also labeled as a "monster" by another employee, who claimed they were "warned" about taking this gig before agreeing.
Rolling Stone's piece was authored by Krystie Lee Yandoli, the same writer who broke the BuzzFeed News story on multiple employees from The Ellen DeGeneres Show claiming they had endured a "toxic work culture."
In the new report, another ex-staffer of The Kelly Clarkson Show said it nearly changed their career path.
"It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again. When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized," they alleged amid claims staffers were underpaid and overworked.
An NBCU spokesperson has since addressed the claims in a statement on Friday. "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue."
"When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate," the spokesperson continued. "The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."