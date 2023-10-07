'They Love to Fight': Kelly Clarkson and Ex Brandon Blackstock Locked in 'Epic Battle' Over Control of 9-Year-Old Daughter's Singing Career
Bitter exes Kelly Clarkson, 41, and Brandon Blackstock, 46, have waged a proxy war over their songbird daughter River Rose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While she's only nine years old, River is already on her way to child stardom, but her parents are allegedly battling each other over who gets to call the shots in her career.
Insiders claimed Clarkson and Blackstock, a talent manager, weren't seeing eye-to-eye on River's future career.
"Kelly's so proud of her little girl and wants to open doors for her," a source told the National Enquirer. "The problem is Brandon's a talent manager and he wants control of River Rose's career."
"He's not backing down and it's shaping up to be another epic battle," the insider continued. "They just seem to love to fight!"
Clarkson was certainly a proud mom and took to Instagram to brag about her daughter as she reissued her album Chemistry, which includes five new songs, of which one features River's vocals.
"I can't wait for y'all to hear the others songs on the deluxe, especially River Rose's feature," Clarkson posted. "She was five years old when she was layin' down tracks."
Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020 and went through a messy divorce. In 2022, the American Idol star was awarded primary physical custody of River Rose and their son, Remington, 7, but the court protected Blackstock's parental rights.
Insiders claimed it irked Clarkson that she had to cough up a lump sum payment of $1.3 million, along with a fortune in child and spousal support, for her ex-husband.
"Kelly's told Brandon to keep out of River Rose's career, but he won't," a source spilled. "He's River Rose's father, so she's got to put up with his nitpicking whether she likes it or not."
Unfortunately for Clarkson, River Rose's vocal feature on her new album didn't help sales. Clarkson's album about her divorce sold a sad 53,657 copies, adding insult to injury after the singer's messy split.
"That Kelly's album about her divorce is tanking is almost as crushing as the failure of her marriage," an insider said before adding, "Kelly is dismayed by the pathetic numbers, especially after she did a ton of press to promote it."
"Having a hit talk show is wonderful, but Kelly considers herself first and foremost a singer. If she had to pick between a TV career and singing, singing would win every time," the source noted.
Given Chemistry's lackluster results, it may be in River Rose's best interest to let her talent manager father handle her budding career.