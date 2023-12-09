Attorney General Letitia James Releases Scathing Video Claiming Donald Trump's Expert Witnesses Helped Her Case

She revealed that Bartov was paid nearly a million dollars, with half of the sum coming from Trump's political action committee (PAC).

In her video, she stated that the trial concluded its 10th week, during which the defense's expert witnesses testified.

"One of these experts admitted that the valuations of some of the properties on Donald Trump’s statement of financial condition were neither proper nor reasonable," James revealed in the video. "Another one of their experts is a member of Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s private club that he continues to claim is solely a residence."

"In fact, this witness testified that he was at Mar a Lago when he ran into Donald Trump, who asked him for help with an issue in New York. That issue was our lawsuit."