Attorney General Letitia James Releases Scathing Video Claiming Donald Trump's Expert Witnesses Helped Her Case
Former President Donald Trump's expert witnesses have inadvertently aided New York Attorney General Letitia James in her case against him, according to a scathing video she posted, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video highlights the fraud trial, overseen by Judge Arthur Engoron, where reporters bombarded Trump with questions.
Trump chose to ignore the questions and instead launched into a series of familiar, yet false or misleading, attacks on the proceedings. He also praised his expert witness, Professor Eli Bartov. However, AG James presented a different perspective.
She revealed that Bartov was paid nearly a million dollars, with half of the sum coming from Trump's political action committee (PAC).
In her video, she stated that the trial concluded its 10th week, during which the defense's expert witnesses testified.
"One of these experts admitted that the valuations of some of the properties on Donald Trump’s statement of financial condition were neither proper nor reasonable," James revealed in the video. "Another one of their experts is a member of Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s private club that he continues to claim is solely a residence."
"In fact, this witness testified that he was at Mar a Lago when he ran into Donald Trump, who asked him for help with an issue in New York. That issue was our lawsuit."
"We also heard from an accounting professor whose fees are paid by Save America, Donald Trump’s political action committee. He testified that the value of Donald Trump’s triplex was inflated. On that, we can agree," the AG continued. "But he also had a lot to say about Donald Trump’s statements of financial condition, even though he is not prepared. A financial statement since the 1980s."
"Donald Trump can continue to try to distract from reality. He can continue to call me names, but as the judge said today, the standard is truth, and the truth is on our side."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former president has frequently and relentlessly attacked the AG, as well as the New York judge presiding over the fraud case on social media since before the trial began.
Recently, in his Thanksgiving message on Truth Social, Trump called James a "racist and incompetent Attorney General" who has let "murder and violent crime FLOURISH" under her watch.
Trump has a gag order issued against him for commenting on court employees, including the judge, that he has broken several times and has already had to pay thousands in fines.