Hunter Biden Spotted Attending Church for the First Time Since Being Indicted for Tax Evasion
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was seen attending a church function in Los Angeles on Friday, December 8, just one day after being indicted for nine tax crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail obtained photos of the First Son and his wife Melissa attending the event at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in the Palms neighborhood.
The timing of this outing raised eyebrows, as Hunter now faces a potential prison sentence of up to 17 years.
Special Prosecutor David Weiss filed the charges against Hunter late Thursday evening, accusing him of a four-year, $1.4 million tax evasion scheme.
The nine charges include two felony charges for filing a false return in 2018, a felony charge for tax evasion in 2018, four failure to pay charges for tax years 2016-2019, and two charges for failure to file in 2017 and 2018.
Prosecutors allege that Hunter lived an extravagant lifestyle, spending millions on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, and clothing, all while evading his tax obligations.
The indictment claims that despite receiving millions in personal income and financial support, Hunter failed to pay his taxes and instead used the money for his personal indulgences.
This new indictment adds to the legal troubles Hunter is already facing. He is also currently facing felony gun charges in Delaware, which could result in another 25 years in prison.
Additionally, there are rumors of further charges for illegal foreign lobbying and an ongoing congressional probe into his overseas business dealings.
While Hunter had previously struck a plea deal earlier this year, it fell apart when prosecutors refused to grant him blanket immunity for other crimes. This led to his current charges, which include three felonies and six tax misdemeanors for tax evasion, filing false returns, and failure to pay taxes on time.
The choice of Judge Mark Scarsi, a Donald Trump-appointed judge, to oversee Hunter's case has raised questions about potential bias. However, legal experts argue that Scarsi's appointment is standard procedure and does not necessarily indicate any favoritism towards the Trump administration.
It remains to be seen how Hunter and his legal team will defend against the charges.
The First Son's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has suggested that they may challenge the charges on constitutional grounds related to the Second Amendment. However, many legal experts believe that the evidence against Hunter is strong, and he may have a tough time fighting the facts of the case.
The outcome of this case is not just significant for Hunter personally but also has potential implications for President Joe's political future.
According to a recent poll, more than half of Americans believe the president is directly implicated in his son's business dealings.
The ongoing investigation into Hunter's financial activities and the potential impeachment inquiry against President Biden by House Republicans further underscore the gravity of this situation.