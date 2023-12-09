Hunter Biden Spotted Attending Church for the First Time Since Being Indicted for Tax Evasion

The Daily Mail obtained photos of the First Son and his wife Melissa attending the event at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in the Palms neighborhood.

The timing of this outing raised eyebrows, as Hunter now faces a potential prison sentence of up to 17 years.

Special Prosecutor David Weiss filed the charges against Hunter late Thursday evening, accusing him of a four-year, $1.4 million tax evasion scheme.

The nine charges include two felony charges for filing a false return in 2018, a felony charge for tax evasion in 2018, four failure to pay charges for tax years 2016-2019, and two charges for failure to file in 2017 and 2018.