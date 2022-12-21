'GMA' Producer Known For Chris Hansen Affair Is Accused Of Using Credentials To Do Political Lobbying & Hit-Job Interviews For Florida Consulting Firm

Television news producer Kristen Hentschel has been accused of using her work opportunities to gain access to politicians in order to do political lobbying on behalf of a major consulting firm in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hentschel, who has done freelance work for ABC, allegedly had other motives during her time with the network, according to a bombshell investigative report, which claims she got dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients — Matrix LLC to be specific.