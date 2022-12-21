'GMA' Producer Known For Chris Hansen Affair Is Accused Of Using Credentials To Do Political Lobbying & Hit-Job Interviews For Florida Consulting Firm
Television news producer Kristen Hentschel has been accused of using her work opportunities to gain access to politicians in order to do political lobbying on behalf of a major consulting firm in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hentschel, who has done freelance work for ABC, allegedly had other motives during her time with the network, according to a bombshell investigative report, which claims she got dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients — Matrix LLC to be specific.
Her name may sound familiar given she is the former mistress of How To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, whom she claimed fooled her into believing he was leaving his then-wife years ago.
RadarOnline.com should note that she previously went by Kristyn Caddell.
When she was working with ABC, the LLC had paid Hentschel at least $7,000, according to the firm's newly exposed internal ledgers. Matrix apparently sent off a bill to two major companies for Hentschel's work, labeling them "for Florida Crystals, FPL."
Interviews from NPR and Floodlight and the ledgers allegedly show that Hentschel "traded on her work for ABC News at least three times to trip up Florida politicians whose stances on environmental regulations cut against the interests of major Matrix clients."
The report cited a few examples, referencing one confrontation with a Florida State Rep, during which she allegedly "asked him about 20 dead gopher tortoises that were reportedly found at a nearby construction site" despite a city investigation that later determined no dead tortoises were seen, nor were ever present there.
Another example was brought forth by Phil Stoddard, who served as mayor of South Miami in 2018.
He said Hentschel introduced herself as an ABC reporter wanting to know his response to a since-revealed "sham" press conference "likely to bring unflattering publicity."
"If she was working on these stories, she was not authorized to cover them for ABC News," one insider at the network said, opting to remain anonymous due to the serious allegations.
Following the published report, the network released a statement.
"Kristen Hentschel was a freelance daily hire who never worked for ABC News on the political stories referenced in the NPR article," the network said, confirming that she is not a current employee.
As for her tryst with Hansen, she previously spoke her truth in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
"No matter what your philosophy is on someone who has an affair, if it was the man or the woman's fault, there are two people involved and if I can't work, he should not be able to work," she said.
"I have lived the double standard," she added. "A double standard is an understatement as to what happens in this industry. The women get fired and the men keep going."