Sen. Bob Menendez Cuts Ties With Attorney as Co-defendant's Former Associate Flips

Embattled senator Bob Menendez faces a new set of challenges after he and his wife were indicted in October on bribery and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent charges.

While New Jersey voters call on Menendez to resign, the Garden State lawmaker cut ties with his longtime, high-profile attorney Abbe Lowell and hired new legal counsel to represent him as he prepares for the possibility that one of his closest associates has flipped on him, RadarOnline.com has learned.