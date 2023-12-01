Home > Exclusives > Russell Brand Exclusive Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Accuser Demands Her Identity Be Sealed, Says She Fears Being Blacklisted From Hollywood Source: MEGA Russell Brand was accused of sexual assault, rape and emotional abuse by multiple women. By: Whitney Vasquez Dec. 1 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

One of the women suing Russell Brand for alleged sexual assault is demanding a judge hide her identity from the public. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the female pleaded to continue her lawsuit using the pseudonym "Jane Doe," claiming she fears for her safety and the future of her career if her name is released.

Doe accused Brand of sexually assaulting her in July 2010 while they were working on the movie set Arthur. She said the comedian "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka" when he allegedly "exposed his penis" in eyeshot of the cast and crew. Doe claimed the alleged assault happened that day later in the bathroom. She alleged he "entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."

Jane Doe said she's scared of his fans and fears for her safety.

In a newly filed affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com, Doe said she's "concerned that if my identity becomes known publicly in relation to his sexual abuse claim," the "embarrassment, shame, and fear" she continues to suffer after the alleged assault "will be significantly worsened." Doe said Brand's high-profile status "will be of interest to a lot of people," which she argued "would only further exacerbate those feelings of embarrassment, shame, and fear, leading to irreparable harm to my mental health."

She said one of her biggest fears is that she'll "forever be tied to him on the Internet" if her name is exposed, which would worsen her feelings of "distrust, betrayal, and isolation." Doe also expressed concern for her friends and family, claiming her personal relationships would be affected if her identity was made public.

Russell's wife is sticking by his side through the ordeal.

Brand's accuser said she's worried she'll be blackballed from Hollywood if she's publicly named in the lawsuit. "I am beyond terrified of being blacklisted in the industry or suffering other negative effects beyond what I already suffered if my name is associated with a sexual assault lawsuit against others in the industry," the legal documents read. "I cannot bear to imagine my career that I love being jeopardized at this point in my life."

Doe also expressed fear that Brand will weaponize his fanbase against her. "I also fear retaliation against me and those close to me if my name was publicly associated with a sexual assault claim against a celebrity with a social media presence that includes millions of followers, including some that idolize Mr. Brand."

Jane Doe claimed he assaulted her in the bathroom on the set of 'Arthur.'

"I fear that among his millions of followers there will be some who would be willing and able to harass me and my loved ones in person and online, including potentially through violence, if my name and identity were to (be) made public," she said. Doe stated that she's willing to sit for a deposition and provide all the information needed to pursue the case, but wants her identity to remain confidential.

Brand has denied all of the allegations.

As RadarOnline.com reported, several women came forward earlier this year and accused Brand of a variety of crimes, including rape, sexual assault and sexual assault. One of his alleged victims claimed she was only 16 when the Get Him to the Greek star allegedly sent a BBC chauffeur to pick her up from school before reportedly sexually assaulting her. Brand denied the accusations against him. He admitted to his "promiscuous" behavior but said, "The relationships I had were absolutely always consensual."

